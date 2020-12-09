74 shopping malls, 33 hotels, 21 marriage halls sealed

LAHORE: The Lahore district administration has sealed 74 shopping malls, markets and shops, 33 hotels, cafes and restaurants, 21 marriage halls and two private schools in the provincial capital for violating the standard operation procedures formulated to control the Coronavirus.

"The administration continued with its crackdown against hotels, cafes, restaurants, private schools and vehicles not following the SOPs across the city," said a district administration's spokesperson here on Tuesday.

The administration also impounded 21 vehicles and fined 141 vehicles to the tune of Rs 98,000 for violating the SOPs. The Assistant Commissioner Cantonment sealed 15 shops and restaurants, including Yasir Broast, Tufail Restaurant, McDonald's, Jedi Pan Shop and Coffee Beans.

The Assistant Commissioner Model Town and the Assistant Commissioner Raiwind in a joint operation sealed 14 restaurants in Johar Town, including Sardar Fish, Yasir Broast Charsi Tikka, Pak Arab Tea, Whatta Pratha, Tea Sota, Gogo Food, Food Parliament, Tea Qawwali, Downtown, Credos, Tea Story, Cup Shap, Baba Sian Tea Shop and Garden Tea Shop.

In the vicinity of GT Road (Manawan), Canal Road and Harbanspura, the Assistant Commissioner Shalimar sealed seven marriage halls, including Ali Yusuf, Al Ain Shifa Hall, Wedding Marquee, Asia Palace Marquee, Petro Marquee, Qasr Shahi and Garden Wedding Hall.

