AVN 76.99 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (5.16%)
BOP 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
CHCC 135.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
DCL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
DGKC 106.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.29%)
EFERT 60.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.56%)
EPCL 46.62 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.21%)
FCCL 21.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.61%)
FFL 15.93 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.87%)
HASCOL 14.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
HBL 130.61 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.26%)
HUBC 83.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.16%)
HUMNL 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.54%)
JSCL 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.35%)
KAPCO 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KEL 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
MLCF 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
OGDC 100.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-0.87%)
PAEL 35.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
PIBTL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
PIOC 93.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.82%)
POWER 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
PPL 89.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-1.65%)
PSO 200.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-0.56%)
SNGP 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
STPL 17.46 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (7.25%)
TRG 72.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-2.26%)
UNITY 27.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
WTL 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.77%)
BR100 4,387 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-0.04%)
BR30 22,108 Decreased By ▼ -35.74 (-0.16%)
KSE100 42,102 Decreased By ▼ -13.53 (-0.03%)
KSE30 17,633 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 09, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

74 shopping malls, 33 hotels, 21 marriage halls sealed

Recorder Report 09 Dec 2020

LAHORE: The Lahore district administration has sealed 74 shopping malls, markets and shops, 33 hotels, cafes and restaurants, 21 marriage halls and two private schools in the provincial capital for violating the standard operation procedures formulated to control the Coronavirus.

"The administration continued with its crackdown against hotels, cafes, restaurants, private schools and vehicles not following the SOPs across the city," said a district administration's spokesperson here on Tuesday.

The administration also impounded 21 vehicles and fined 141 vehicles to the tune of Rs 98,000 for violating the SOPs. The Assistant Commissioner Cantonment sealed 15 shops and restaurants, including Yasir Broast, Tufail Restaurant, McDonald's, Jedi Pan Shop and Coffee Beans.

The Assistant Commissioner Model Town and the Assistant Commissioner Raiwind in a joint operation sealed 14 restaurants in Johar Town, including Sardar Fish, Yasir Broast Charsi Tikka, Pak Arab Tea, Whatta Pratha, Tea Sota, Gogo Food, Food Parliament, Tea Qawwali, Downtown, Credos, Tea Story, Cup Shap, Baba Sian Tea Shop and Garden Tea Shop.

In the vicinity of GT Road (Manawan), Canal Road and Harbanspura, the Assistant Commissioner Shalimar sealed seven marriage halls, including Ali Yusuf, Al Ain Shifa Hall, Wedding Marquee, Asia Palace Marquee, Petro Marquee, Qasr Shahi and Garden Wedding Hall.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

74 shopping malls, 33 hotels, 21 marriage halls sealed

Third party administrator on KE: Proposal 'formally' discussed

Govt says prices of wheat flour, sugar have fallen

Phase-I of subsidies: MoF submits rationalization plan to ECC

Deadline for filing IT returns may be extended

India farmers block railway tracks, roads in national action

Teli passes away in Dubai

GI of Basmati in EU: Reap files 'notice of opposition' against India's claim

J&J readies 500 million vaccine doses for poor countries

Many states to miss Paris climate plan deadline: UN

By-polls will be held on vacant seats if opposition lawmakers tender resignations: PM

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.