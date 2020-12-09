KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 149,045 tonnes of cargo comprising 121,148 tonnes of import cargo and 27,897 tonnes of export cargo including NA loaded and empty containers during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

The total import cargos of 121,148 tonnes comprised of 25,340 tonnes of containerised cargo; 6,541 tonnes of DAP; 23,826 tonnes of wheat; 3,597 tonnes of sugar and 61,844 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 27,897 tonnes comprised of 15,257 tonnes of containerised cargo; 11,300 tonnes of clinker and 1,340 tonnes of rice.

There were three ships namely Hyundai Colombo, MT Asian Grace and Al Mahboobah carrying containers and oil tankers respectively sailed out to sea during the reported period.

There were five vessels viz. CMA CGM Titus, OEL Kedarnath, RDO Endeavour, Oriental Jasmine and MT Shalamar carrying containers and oil tankers respectively currently at the berths.

There is one ship namely CMA CGM Titus carrying containers expected to sail on Tuesday while two ships namely MT Shalamar and BW Zambesi carrying oil tanker and rice respectively are expected to sail on Wednesday.

There are six vessels viz. YM Eternity, KMTC Nhava Sheve, Papollion, Songa Diamond, Zhe Hai-520 and Jia He carrying containers, oil tankers, clinker and general cargo respectively due to arrive on Tuesday while four vessels viz. Rome Express, Popi-S, Jin Yun and Pacific Dawn carrying containers, wheat, clinker and general cargo respectively are expected to arrive on Wednesday.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 246,875 tonnes comprising 181,142 tonnes of import cargo and 65,733 tonnes of export cargo including 4,961 loaded and empty containers (TEUs) was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

The total import cargo of 181,142 tonnes includes 78,209 tonnes of coal; 44,166 tonnes of LNG; 11,247 tonnes of soyabean; 6,500 tonnes of palm oil; 1,557 tonnes of LPG and 39,463 tonnes of containerised cargo.

The total export cargo of 65,733 tonnes includes 10,937 tonnes of rice and 54,796 tonnes of containerised cargo.

As many as 4,961 containers comprising of 2,077 containers import and 2,884 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

There were three ships namely MSC Pamela, MSC Paris and Tomson Gas carrying containers and LPG respectively sailed out to sea on Tuesday morning, while three ships namely Pacific Constant, Zhe Hai-520 and Hai De Bad carrying coal and palm oil respectively are expected to sail on the same day afternoon.

A total number of twelve ships were occupied berths to load/offload containers, coal, rice, soyabean, LNG, LPG and palm oil respectively at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

As many as nineteen vessels viz. Symi-L, Da Liang, Han Hui, Yangtze Classic, Bel Star, Pacific Talent, Glovis Maple, Mega Benefit, Star Sirius, Shao Shan-5, Orhan, Tiger Summer, Horin Trader, Gas Zeus, Chemtrans Arctic, Gao Cheng-3, Prelude, Gao Cheng-2, and Songa Diamond carrying project cargo, steel product, coal, soyabean, wheat, rice, canola, LPG, LNG, gas oil and palm oil respectively were at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

There were seven ships viz. Symi-L, Maersk Sebarok, Pacific Talent, Glovis Maple, Tiger Summer, Chemtrans Arctic and Geo Cheng-3 carrying containers, coal, chemical, gas oil and palm oil respectively expected to take berths at Qasim International Containers Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal; FOTCO Oil Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

There were three ships namely Maersk Sebarok, Qsa Hi3 and STL H6 carrying containers and steel products due to arrive on Tuesday.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020