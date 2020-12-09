World
Some of those involved in killing of Iranian nuclear scientist arrested, official says
- The perpetrators of this assassination, some of whom have been identified and even arrested by the security services.
09 Dec 2020
DUBAI: Some of those involved in the assassination of Iran's top nuclear scientist last month have been arrested, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, an adviser to the Iranian parliament speaker, said on Tuesday, according to the semi-official news agency ISNA.
"The perpetrators of this assassination, some of whom have been identified and even arrested by the security services, will not escape justice," ISNA quoted Amir-Abdollahian as telling Iran's Arabic-language Al Alam TV.
By-polls will be held on vacant seats if opposition lawmakers tender resignations: PM
Some of those involved in killing of Iranian nuclear scientist arrested, official says
Four Pakistanis make it to the Forbes 30 under 30 for North America
COVID hotspots: 'Smart lockdown' enforced in 55 areas of Lahore
Opposition spreading COVID-19 by holding rallies, says PM
Pakistan-China ink defense cooperation deal to counter US-India pact
As political tensions rise, PML-N, PPP declare intention to resign from NA at an ‘appropriate time’ if required
Lahore police book Maryam Nawaz, other PML-N leaders for violating COVID-19 SOPs
Pakistan looks to new tech to curb crop burning and cut smog
PTV terminates eight employees, including Rashid Latif
Indian farmers launch nationwide shutdown against new laws
Afghan civilian deaths surged during Taliban talks: report
Read more stories
Comments