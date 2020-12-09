Some of those involved in killing of Iranian nuclear scientist arrested, official says

DUBAI: Some of those involved in the assassination of Iran's top nuclear scientist last month have been arrested, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, an adviser to the Iranian parliament speaker, said on Tuesday, according to the semi-official news agency ISNA.

"The perpetrators of this assassination, some of whom have been identified and even arrested by the security services, will not escape justice," ISNA quoted Amir-Abdollahian as telling Iran's Arabic-language Al Alam TV.