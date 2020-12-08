Tokyo stocks open lower with eyes on US stimulus, Brexit

AVN 78.62 Increased By ▲ 5.42 (7.4%)
TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday tracking falls on Wall Street as investors monitored the prospects for additional US stimulus spending and Brexit talks.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.63 percent or 168.21 points at 26,379.23 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.43 percent or 7.60 points to 1,753.15.

The dollar fetched 103.97 yen in early Asian trade, against 104.03 yen in New York late Monday.

"A wait-and-see attitude among investors is growing as talks over Brexit are in an important stage, and ahead of the ECB and FOMC" meetings, Okasan Online Securities said in a commentary.

"Markets remain in consolidation mode as we await Brexit and US stimulus developments," added Rodigo Catrill, senior strategist at National Australia Bank.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Fast Retailing was down 0.65 percent at 84,720 yen, airline ANA Holdings was down 0.95 percent at 2,334.5 yen, and industrial robot maker Fanuc was down 1.62 percent at 25,445 yen.

On Wall Street, the Dow ended down 0.5 percent at 30.069.79, and the broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.2 percent, while the tech-rich Nasdaq climbed 0.5 percent.

