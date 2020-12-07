AVN 73.20 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.34%)
BOP 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
CHCC 135.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.03%)
DCL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
DGKC 105.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.88%)
EFERT 60.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.08%)
EPCL 45.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.12%)
FCCL 21.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
FFL 15.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
HASCOL 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.14%)
HBL 130.27 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.22%)
HUBC 84.78 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.28%)
HUMNL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.82%)
JSCL 30.16 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (6.27%)
KAPCO 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.45%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
MLCF 40.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.15%)
OGDC 101.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.48%)
PAEL 35.51 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.33%)
PIBTL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.64%)
PIOC 94.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.23%)
POWER 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.03%)
PPL 91.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.64%)
PSO 201.72 Decreased By ▼ -5.08 (-2.46%)
SNGP 44.47 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.57%)
STPL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.75%)
TRG 74.66 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.39%)
UNITY 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.54%)
WTL 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.64%)
BR100 4,406 Increased By ▲ 6.77 (0.15%)
BR30 22,240 Decreased By ▼ -9.68 (-0.04%)
KSE100 42,232 Increased By ▲ 25.01 (0.06%)
KSE30 17,694 Increased By ▲ 11.5 (0.07%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 07, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Nikkei eases off 29-1/2-year high on profit-taking

8 Among the Topix 30 underperformers, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co Ltd fell 2.62% and Nidec Corp lost 2.22%.
Reuters 07 Dec 2020

TOKYO: Japan shares closed lower on Monday, with the Nikkei pulling back from a more than 29-1/2-year high, as five straight weeks of gains raised some concerns of an overheating market and spurred investors to book profits.

The Nikkei index fell 0.76% to 26,547.44, after hitting its highest level since April 1991 at the open. The broader Topix lost 0.86% to 1,760.75.

Tokyo stocks initially tracked positive cues from Wall Street's Friday session before reversing course on profit-taking.

Major US stock indexes rose to all-time highs last week as downbeat US jobs data raised expectations for a new fiscal relief bill.

Back home, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said he would decide on an economic stimulus package early this week, adding that green and digital initiatives would be core to the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Local stocks have been prone to profit-booking due to persistent concerns of an overheating market, some market participants said.

Other headwinds for the market included rising coronavirus cases in Japan and falls in US stock futures on the back of growing concerns over tensions between China and the United States.

Reuters exclusively reported, citing sources, that the United States was preparing sanctions on Chinese officials over their alleged role in Beijing's disqualification of elected opposition legislators in Hong Kong.

Among the Topix 30 underperformers, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co Ltd fell 2.62% and Nidec Corp lost 2.22%.

The top percentage losers in the index were Olympus Corp , ANA Holdings and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha , falling between 5.06% and 5.32%.

Semiconductor stocks tracked their US peers higher, with Advantest edging 0.54% higher and Tokyo Electron adding 1.4%.

Dentsu Group Inc rose as much as 1.13% before closing down nearly 0.6%, after the Japanese advertising giant said it was expecting a smaller net loss for the year ending in December compared to the prior year.

Tokyo stocks Nikkei

Nikkei eases off 29-1/2-year high on profit-taking

Collective efforts needed to eradicate menace of drugs from society: PM

Interior Minister Ijaz Shah gets first dose of COVID-19 trial vaccine

EU's Barnier says no UK deal yet: diplomatic source

Patients' deaths: Seven Khyber Teaching Hospital officials suspended over negligence

UAE target of cyber attacks after Israel deal, official says

Arab uprisings breathe life into independence-era flags

Hay beds and highway kitchens: Indian farmers dig in for reform protests

EU to consider making good on sanctions threat against Turkey

Biden to pick Xavier Becerra for health secretary, key role in battling pandemic: sources

Sinovac secures $515mn funding to boost COVID-19 vaccine production

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters