AVN 72.11 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.97%)
BOP 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
CHCC 136.40 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.17%)
DCL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.83%)
DGKC 106.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
EFERT 61.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.15%)
EPCL 45.64 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.75%)
FCCL 21.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 15.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
HBL 129.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.1%)
HUBC 84.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUMNL 6.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.46%)
KAPCO 28.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
LOTCHEM 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
MLCF 40.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
OGDC 102.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
PAEL 34.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
PIOC 95.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 92.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PSO 206.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.02%)
SNGP 44.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
STPL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.54%)
TRG 72.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.49%)
UNITY 27.36 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
WTL 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.76%)
BR100 4,399 Increased By ▲ 24.17 (0.55%)
BR30 22,249 Increased By ▲ 134.76 (0.61%)
KSE100 42,207 Increased By ▲ 159.28 (0.38%)
KSE30 17,683 Increased By ▲ 17.86 (0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 06, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sirajul Haq condemns role of political parties

Recorder Report 06 Dec 2020

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Senator Sirajul Haq has regretted that the majority of the political parties in Pakistan are alien to the concept of democracy and act as dynastic and family units. While addressing the JI Youth central council meeting at Mansoora, he said the ruling elite had deceived the masses in the name of democracy for decades and made fun of the public sentiments after coming into power.

The time had approached, he added, that millions of youth took a stand to break these shackles of status quo politics and start democratic struggle through the platform of the JI to bring real revolution in the country. The platform of the JI, he added, was available to every young person who wanted to challenge the agents of the imperialistic forces and feudal lords.

The JI chief said the ruling elite looted the resources of the country, leaving millions of poor and middle class in desperate situation. The PTI government, he said, broke all previous records of bad governance and its economic policies made millions jobless.

The foreign debt, he said, had risen to the level that country had to pay around 40 percent of its total annual earning to the instalments of the foreign loans it received from the IMF and World Bank. Senator Siraj said the JI had already started a full-fledged campaign against the anti-people policies of the rulers. The second phase of the movement, he said, was starting from Guranwala on December 25.

The JI, he said, will hold a public rally on December 27 in Kark and on January 31 on Sargodha and after that the rallies will be held in Southern Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan. He advised the JI Youth members to spread the message of the Jamaat to every nook and corner of the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Sirajul Haq condemns role of political parties

FD unveils strategy to apply budget check on payrolls

Pakistan rejects propaganda by India's media

First notified SEZ: SNGPL seeks Rs839m for provision of gas

RLNG supply: Kapco, SNGPL lock horns over draft of tripartite agreement

Incidence of cyber harassment rises 189pc during pandemic: DRF

PDM mulls things over ahead of Lahore rally

JUI-F leader asks 'powers' to stop supporting 'fake' government

Kyrgyzstan reopens borders to all foreign visitors

18 Chinese miners killed in underground gas leak

Investment by dual national: SC says any slackness on the part of functionary also hit by principle of locus poenitentiae

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.