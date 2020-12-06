AVN 72.11 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.97%)
BOP 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
CHCC 136.40 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.17%)
DCL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.83%)
DGKC 106.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
EFERT 61.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.15%)
EPCL 45.64 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.75%)
FCCL 21.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 15.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
HBL 129.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.1%)
HUBC 84.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUMNL 6.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.46%)
KAPCO 28.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
LOTCHEM 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
MLCF 40.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
OGDC 102.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
PAEL 34.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
PIOC 95.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 92.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PSO 206.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.02%)
SNGP 44.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
STPL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.54%)
TRG 72.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.49%)
UNITY 27.36 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
WTL 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.76%)
BR100 4,399 Increased By ▲ 24.17 (0.55%)
BR30 22,249 Increased By ▲ 134.76 (0.61%)
KSE100 42,207 Increased By ▲ 159.28 (0.38%)
KSE30 17,683 Increased By ▲ 17.86 (0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 06, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

CMs turned into 'dictators' after 18th Amendment: PSP

Recorder Report 06 Dec 2020

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chief Mustafa Kamal said on Saturday that chief ministers became dictators after the passage of the 18th Amendment, and there was no one to solve the provinces' problems. Mustafa Kamal, while talking to the media, said that the local government system had been destroyed.

He said his party would "force" Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah into transferring authority to the lower tiers.

The PSP chief said, "A democratic martial law had been imposed in the country and democratic dictatorship in the local bodies system. Sindh CM has become an autocrat and is not handing over power."

Provincial problems were being solved through the bureaucracy, he said. The PSP chief said that the 18th Constitutional Amendment was of no use as the chief ministers sat on the resources transferred to a province by the federal government. The whole of Sindh province was in a bad shape despite the fact that billions of rupees had been transferred to the province on account of the NFC awards in the last many years, he said.

Mustafa Kamal said that Article 140-A of the Constitution was being violated continuously, but no one was bothered. He said that the problems of the masses could not be solved without local government institutions and added that direct election of mayor would bring about a revolution in the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

CMs turned into 'dictators' after 18th Amendment: PSP

FD unveils strategy to apply budget check on payrolls

Pakistan rejects propaganda by India's media

First notified SEZ: SNGPL seeks Rs839m for provision of gas

RLNG supply: Kapco, SNGPL lock horns over draft of tripartite agreement

Incidence of cyber harassment rises 189pc during pandemic: DRF

PDM mulls things over ahead of Lahore rally

JUI-F leader asks 'powers' to stop supporting 'fake' government

Kyrgyzstan reopens borders to all foreign visitors

18 Chinese miners killed in underground gas leak

Investment by dual national: SC says any slackness on the part of functionary also hit by principle of locus poenitentiae

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.