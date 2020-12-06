CMs turned into 'dictators' after 18th Amendment: PSP

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chief Mustafa Kamal said on Saturday that chief ministers became dictators after the passage of the 18th Amendment, and there was no one to solve the provinces' problems. Mustafa Kamal, while talking to the media, said that the local government system had been destroyed.

He said his party would "force" Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah into transferring authority to the lower tiers.

The PSP chief said, "A democratic martial law had been imposed in the country and democratic dictatorship in the local bodies system. Sindh CM has become an autocrat and is not handing over power."

Provincial problems were being solved through the bureaucracy, he said. The PSP chief said that the 18th Constitutional Amendment was of no use as the chief ministers sat on the resources transferred to a province by the federal government. The whole of Sindh province was in a bad shape despite the fact that billions of rupees had been transferred to the province on account of the NFC awards in the last many years, he said.

Mustafa Kamal said that Article 140-A of the Constitution was being violated continuously, but no one was bothered. He said that the problems of the masses could not be solved without local government institutions and added that direct election of mayor would bring about a revolution in the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020