PSX crosses 42,000-level: BRIndex100 stays bullish

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange Wednesday witnessed another bullish session on the back of healthy buying, mainly by local investors.

BRIndex100 gained 38.15 points or 0.88 percent to close at 4,373.78 points. BRIndex100 hit intraday high of 4,381.79 and intraday low of 4,335.30 points. Volumes stood at 432.982 million shares.

BRIndex30 inched up by 156.65 points or 0.71 percent to close at 22,158.87 points with a turnover of 278.043 million shares.

The KSE-100 Index increased by 362.11 points or 0.87 percent crossing 42,000 psychological level to close at 42,027.38 points. Daily trading volumes on the ready counter stood at 476.871 million shares as compared to 489.632 million shares traded Tuesday.

Foreign investors however remained on the selling side and withdrew $7.481 million from the capital market. The market capitalization increased by Rs 53 billion to Rs 7.701 trillion. Out of total 403 active scrips, 242 closed in positive and 125 in negative while the value of 36 stocks remained unchanged.

Unity Foods was the volume leader with 39.756 million shares however lost Rs 0.27 to close at Rs 27.20 followed by TRG Pak that increased by Rs 3.85 to close at Rs 71.25 with 38.584 million shares. Millat Tractors and Indus Motor Co were the top gainers increasing by Rs 78.34 and Rs 74.18 respectively to close at Rs 1122.99 and Rs 1218.48 while Sapphire Textile and Premium Textile were the top losers declining by Rs 84.58 and Rs 17.00 respectively to close at Rs 1053.00 and Rs 218.00.

BR Automobile Assembler Index surged by 411.78 points or 5.14 percent to close at 8,426.64 points with total turnover of 4.816 million shares.

BR Cement Index gained 47.38 points or 0.8 percent to close at 5,978.78 points with 48.995 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index inched up by 50.67 points or 0.59 percent to close at 8,644.02 points with 20.382 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index added 53.06 points or 1.06 percent to close at 5,082.39 points with 15.424 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index closed at 3,919.90 points, up 13.05 points or 0.33 percent with 42.234 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index increased by 53.99 points or 2.49 percent to close at 2,221.73 points with 85.360 million shares.

Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corporation said that bullish activity was witnessed at PSX led by scrips amid record trades on strong earnings outlook.

He said higher global crude oil prices, rupee stability, upward revision in local POL and auto prices, upbeat data on CPI inflation at 8.3 percent in November 2020 and FBR agreement over annual collection of new CGT regime played a catalyst role in bullish close.

