AVN 70.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.69%)
BOP 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
CHCC 133.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
DCL 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.19%)
DGKC 106.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.2%)
EFERT 61.44 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.8%)
EPCL 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.28%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.19%)
FFL 15.46 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.05%)
HASCOL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.97%)
HBL 130.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.05%)
HUBC 84.45 Increased By ▲ 5.20 (6.56%)
HUMNL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.74%)
JSCL 26.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.27%)
KAPCO 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.55%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.63%)
LOTCHEM 13.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.72%)
OGDC 100.40 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.27%)
PAEL 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.48%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3%)
PIOC 94.20 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.54%)
POWER 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
PPL 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-1.63%)
PSO 201.50 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.18%)
SNGP 45.36 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (3.09%)
STPL 16.51 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (7.49%)
TRG 67.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.1%)
UNITY 27.53 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.49%)
WTL 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
BR100 4,374 Increased By ▲ 38.56 (0.89%)
BR30 22,153 Increased By ▲ 141.16 (0.64%)
KSE100 42,027 Increased By ▲ 362.11 (0.87%)
KSE30 17,668 Increased By ▲ 134.83 (0.77%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 03, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Markets

PSX crosses 42,000-level: BRIndex100 stays bullish

Recorder Report 03 Dec 2020

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange Wednesday witnessed another bullish session on the back of healthy buying, mainly by local investors.

BRIndex100 gained 38.15 points or 0.88 percent to close at 4,373.78 points. BRIndex100 hit intraday high of 4,381.79 and intraday low of 4,335.30 points. Volumes stood at 432.982 million shares.

BRIndex30 inched up by 156.65 points or 0.71 percent to close at 22,158.87 points with a turnover of 278.043 million shares.

The KSE-100 Index increased by 362.11 points or 0.87 percent crossing 42,000 psychological level to close at 42,027.38 points. Daily trading volumes on the ready counter stood at 476.871 million shares as compared to 489.632 million shares traded Tuesday.

Foreign investors however remained on the selling side and withdrew $7.481 million from the capital market. The market capitalization increased by Rs 53 billion to Rs 7.701 trillion. Out of total 403 active scrips, 242 closed in positive and 125 in negative while the value of 36 stocks remained unchanged.

Unity Foods was the volume leader with 39.756 million shares however lost Rs 0.27 to close at Rs 27.20 followed by TRG Pak that increased by Rs 3.85 to close at Rs 71.25 with 38.584 million shares. Millat Tractors and Indus Motor Co were the top gainers increasing by Rs 78.34 and Rs 74.18 respectively to close at Rs 1122.99 and Rs 1218.48 while Sapphire Textile and Premium Textile were the top losers declining by Rs 84.58 and Rs 17.00 respectively to close at Rs 1053.00 and Rs 218.00.

BR Automobile Assembler Index surged by 411.78 points or 5.14 percent to close at 8,426.64 points with total turnover of 4.816 million shares.

BR Cement Index gained 47.38 points or 0.8 percent to close at 5,978.78 points with 48.995 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index inched up by 50.67 points or 0.59 percent to close at 8,644.02 points with 20.382 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index added 53.06 points or 1.06 percent to close at 5,082.39 points with 15.424 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index closed at 3,919.90 points, up 13.05 points or 0.33 percent with 42.234 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index increased by 53.99 points or 2.49 percent to close at 2,221.73 points with 85.360 million shares.

Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corporation said that bullish activity was witnessed at PSX led by scrips amid record trades on strong earnings outlook.

He said higher global crude oil prices, rupee stability, upward revision in local POL and auto prices, upbeat data on CPI inflation at 8.3 percent in November 2020 and FBR agreement over annual collection of new CGT regime played a catalyst role in bullish close.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

PSX crosses 42,000-level: BRIndex100 stays bullish

Nepra revises industrial tariff, abolishes ToU charges

Import of cotton yarn: Removal of 5 percent RD approved by ECC

Nawaz declared PO, guarantors summoned

B2C e-commerce exports: State Bank issues regulatory framework

STZA being set up through ordinance

G-B: PM announces two new parks

Fitch sees real growth at meagre 0.8 percent

Ex-mill price of sugar down by Rs20/kg: PM

Subsidy payments: Direct releases described as 'financial indiscipline'

PM approves Civil Servants (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules, 2020

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.