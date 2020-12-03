AVN 70.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.69%)
Dec 03, 2020
Pakistan

Rich tribute paid to Dr Allana, Leghari

Recorder Report 03 Dec 2020

HYDERABAD: Speakers on Wednesday recalled the outstanding and lifelong contribution of former faculty members of Sindhi department, University of Sindh Dr Ghulam Ali Allana and Dr Abid Leghari in preserving the language, culture and folklore of Sindh, terming them the literary gems of the province.

They paid rich tributes to both of the passing researchers for their unwavering services in the field of linguistics and Sindhi literature at a condolence reference held here in Sindhi department under its auspices. Speaking on the occasion, author of several books and honorary director of Ghulam Mustafa Qasmi chair Dr Kazi Khadim Hussain the research works of Dr Allana could not be narrated in mere words as he was an expert of linguistics of world repute who dedicated his entire life for the uplift of Sindhi language.

He proposed that research works should be carried out on the existing literature of Dr Allana so that the researchers may be able to get dimensions in the field of linguistics adding that a road on the campus of Sindh University needed to be named after him.

He said that Dr Abid Leghari was also a great contributor of Sindhi literature and he marvelously and broadly wrote about the Talpur era. "The services of both the eminent personalities can never be forgotten. They will live with us forever through their write-ups or books.

"During their illustrious career as teachers, Dr Allana and Dr Leghari enjoyed respect and influence among their students, scholars and colleagues. They had taught the students with full dedication and devotion", Kazi Khadim said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

