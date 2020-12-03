Shehbaz, Hamza get extension in parole for a day

LAHORE: The Punjab government has extended parole of the PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz for one-day. Both were released on a five-day parole on November 27, to enable them to participate in last rituals of Begum Shamim Akhtar. Their parole was ended on Tuesday. The PML-N through its deputy secretary general Atta Tarar moved an application to the Punjab Home Department for extension in the parole.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar gave the approval for the extension in parole in a meeting in which officials of home department briefed the CM. Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan tweeted that the provincial government has approved the PML-N's application of extension in the parole of the opposition leaders. "The Punjab government, on the directions of Chief Minister Usman Bazdar, has granted an extension of 24 hours in the parole of Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz," she said.

Moreover, a large number of people hailing from different walks of life met with Shehbaz and Hamza, to condole the death of Begum Shamim Akhtar.

