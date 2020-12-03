'Increasing population, pollution badly affecting health, environment'

HYDERABAD: The Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Mohammed Abbas Baloch has said that parks are the only entertainment of the people of Hyderabad. He said that pollution and increasing population are badly affecting our health and environment that is why together we have to improve our parks and make them true entertaining resorts.

He was visiting the Shaheed Millat Park Latifabad to see the steps taken by HMC for the restoration of the park. The Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad directed the concerned officers of HMC to take all possible measures and utilise all available resources for making the park such an attractive resort where people could enjoy. He directed the concerned officers that with the consultation of technical team park's landscaping be done and ensure plantation of different kinds of trees in the park with beautiful designs on them.

Baloch also directed for attractive and beautiful painting on the walls of the park. He further directed for better arrangements of parking so traffic flow could not be disturbed. The concerned officers of HMC while giving briefing to Commissioner Hyderabad assured that remaining work of the park would be completed soon and people of Hyderabad would enjoy in the park.

Later the Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Mohammed Abbas Baloch visited the Sir CJ Institute of Psychiatry and Behavioural Sciences and inspected the ongoing development work there. He directed the concerned officers to complete the work before December 10 so that newly established OPD building and Women ward could be inaugurated without delay. The Medical Superintendent of the Hospital Dr Ijaz Qadir Patoli briefed the Commissioner Hyderabad about work on M & R development schemes of the hospital.

