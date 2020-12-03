AVN 70.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.69%)
BOP 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
CHCC 133.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
DCL 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.19%)
DGKC 106.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.2%)
EFERT 61.44 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.8%)
EPCL 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.28%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.19%)
FFL 15.46 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.05%)
HASCOL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.97%)
HBL 130.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.05%)
HUBC 84.45 Increased By ▲ 5.20 (6.56%)
HUMNL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.74%)
JSCL 26.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.27%)
KAPCO 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.55%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.63%)
LOTCHEM 13.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.72%)
OGDC 100.40 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.27%)
PAEL 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.48%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3%)
PIOC 94.20 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.54%)
POWER 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
PPL 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-1.63%)
PSO 201.50 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.18%)
SNGP 45.36 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (3.09%)
STPL 16.51 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (7.49%)
TRG 67.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.1%)
UNITY 27.53 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.49%)
WTL 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
BR100 4,374 Increased By ▲ 38.56 (0.89%)
BR30 22,153 Increased By ▲ 141.16 (0.64%)
KSE100 42,027 Increased By ▲ 362.11 (0.87%)
KSE30 17,668 Increased By ▲ 134.83 (0.77%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 03, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Pakistan

'Increasing population, pollution badly affecting health, environment'

Recorder Report 03 Dec 2020

HYDERABAD: The Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Mohammed Abbas Baloch has said that parks are the only entertainment of the people of Hyderabad. He said that pollution and increasing population are badly affecting our health and environment that is why together we have to improve our parks and make them true entertaining resorts.

He was visiting the Shaheed Millat Park Latifabad to see the steps taken by HMC for the restoration of the park. The Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad directed the concerned officers of HMC to take all possible measures and utilise all available resources for making the park such an attractive resort where people could enjoy. He directed the concerned officers that with the consultation of technical team park's landscaping be done and ensure plantation of different kinds of trees in the park with beautiful designs on them.

Baloch also directed for attractive and beautiful painting on the walls of the park. He further directed for better arrangements of parking so traffic flow could not be disturbed. The concerned officers of HMC while giving briefing to Commissioner Hyderabad assured that remaining work of the park would be completed soon and people of Hyderabad would enjoy in the park.

Later the Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Mohammed Abbas Baloch visited the Sir CJ Institute of Psychiatry and Behavioural Sciences and inspected the ongoing development work there. He directed the concerned officers to complete the work before December 10 so that newly established OPD building and Women ward could be inaugurated without delay. The Medical Superintendent of the Hospital Dr Ijaz Qadir Patoli briefed the Commissioner Hyderabad about work on M & R development schemes of the hospital.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

'Increasing population, pollution badly affecting health, environment'

Nepra revises industrial tariff, abolishes ToU charges

Import of cotton yarn: Removal of 5 percent RD approved by ECC

Nawaz declared PO, guarantors summoned

B2C e-commerce exports: State Bank issues regulatory framework

STZA being set up through ordinance

G-B: PM announces two new parks

Fitch sees real growth at meagre 0.8 percent

Ex-mill price of sugar down by Rs20/kg: PM

Subsidy payments: Direct releases described as 'financial indiscipline'

PM approves Civil Servants (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules, 2020

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.