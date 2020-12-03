AVN 70.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.69%)
BOP 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
CHCC 133.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
DCL 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.19%)
DGKC 106.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.2%)
EFERT 61.44 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.8%)
EPCL 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.28%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.19%)
FFL 15.46 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.05%)
HASCOL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.97%)
HBL 130.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.05%)
HUBC 84.45 Increased By ▲ 5.20 (6.56%)
HUMNL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.74%)
JSCL 26.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.27%)
KAPCO 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.55%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.63%)
LOTCHEM 13.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.72%)
OGDC 100.40 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.27%)
PAEL 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.48%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3%)
PIOC 94.20 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.54%)
POWER 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
PPL 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-1.63%)
PSO 201.50 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.18%)
SNGP 45.36 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (3.09%)
STPL 16.51 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (7.49%)
TRG 67.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.1%)
UNITY 27.53 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.49%)
WTL 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
BR100 4,374 Increased By ▲ 38.56 (0.89%)
BR30 22,153 Increased By ▲ 141.16 (0.64%)
KSE100 42,027 Increased By ▲ 362.11 (0.87%)
KSE30 17,668 Increased By ▲ 134.83 (0.77%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 03, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Markets

Saudi index ends lower, others gain

• Egypt's Juhayna Foods down on chairman arrest DUBAI: Saudi shares retreated for a second straight session on...
Reuters 03 Dec 2020

• Egypt's Juhayna Foods down on chairman arrest

DUBAI: Saudi shares retreated for a second straight session on Wednesday, tracking weaker oil prices, while some markets cheered Britain's approval of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine, which raised hopes of a faster-than-expected global economic recovery. Britain became the West's first country to formally endorse a jab it said should reach the most vulnerable people early next week.

However, oil prices slipped as the market awaited a pact from producers on output. Crude prices were hit by a surprise build in oil inventories in the United States and as OPEC and its allies created uncertainty with a two-day delay to a formal meeting to decide whether to increase production in January. The Saudi benchmark, which clocked its best monthly gain in four years in November, retreated 0.3%.

Food processing company Anaam International Holdings Group Co was the biggest percentage loser on the Saudi blue-chip index, falling 9.9%, while lender Riyad Bank was down more than 1%. The Dubai and Abu Dhabi markets are shut for three days for holidays until the end of this trading week and will reopen on Sunday.

In Qatar, the benchmark closed the session almost flat. Qatar Gas Transport Nakilat Co and food processing firm Baladna were among the top gainers, up 1.6% and 4.8% respectively. Among decliners, Qatar National Bank shed 1.6%, the top loser on the index.

The Kuwait benchmark strengthened more than 1%, with logistics company Agility Public Warehousing Co leading gains by adding 2.8%. Finance stock Ahli United rose more than 2%. Bahrain's benchmark rose 0.8%, boosted by a 6.5% gain in Aluminium Bahrain. Outside the Gulf, Egypt's main index eased about 0.2%.

The country's largest dairy products and juices producer Juhayna Food Industries finished nearly 7% lower after its chairman Safwan Thabet was arrested on Monday pending an investigation. The reasons behind the arrest were unknown to the company, it said.

Saudi index ends lower, others gain

Nepra revises industrial tariff, abolishes ToU charges

Import of cotton yarn: Removal of 5 percent RD approved by ECC

Nawaz declared PO, guarantors summoned

B2C e-commerce exports: State Bank issues regulatory framework

STZA being set up through ordinance

G-B: PM announces two new parks

Fitch sees real growth at meagre 0.8 percent

Ex-mill price of sugar down by Rs20/kg: PM

Subsidy payments: Direct releases described as 'financial indiscipline'

PM approves Civil Servants (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules, 2020

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.