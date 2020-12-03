Australian shares little changed

AVN 70.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.69%)
BOP 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
CHCC 133.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
DCL 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.19%)
DGKC 106.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.2%)
EFERT 61.44 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.8%)
EPCL 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.28%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.19%)
FFL 15.46 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.05%)
HASCOL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.97%)
HBL 130.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.05%)
HUBC 84.45 Increased By ▲ 5.20 (6.56%)
HUMNL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.74%)
JSCL 26.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.27%)
KAPCO 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.55%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.63%)
LOTCHEM 13.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.72%)
OGDC 100.40 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.27%)
PAEL 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.48%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3%)
PIOC 94.20 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.54%)
POWER 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
PPL 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-1.63%)
PSO 201.50 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.18%)
SNGP 45.36 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (3.09%)
STPL 16.51 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (7.49%)
TRG 67.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.1%)
UNITY 27.53 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.49%)
WTL 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
BR100 4,374 Increased By ▲ 38.56 (0.89%)
BR30 22,153 Increased By ▲ 141.16 (0.64%)
KSE100 42,027 Increased By ▲ 362.11 (0.87%)
KSE30 17,668 Increased By ▲ 134.83 (0.77%)
SYDNEY: Australian shares ended little changed on Wednesday as optimism over a quarterly economic recovery was tempered by cautious comments from the central bank, while escalating trade tensions with China also dented investor sentiment. The country's economy expanded by a bigger than expected 3.3% in the September quarter, following a coronavirus-induced contraction in June, though the central bank governor signalled monetary policy will stay accommodative for a while.

There is still a high degree of uncertainty about the outlook, said Reserve Bank Governor Philip Lowe, adding that the economic recovery is underway, but will be "uneven and bumpy".

Mining sub-index and gold stocks helped the S&P/ASX 200 index close 0.03% higher at 6,590.2 points, reversing course after trading in the red throughout the afternoon. BHP Group and Rio Tinto climbed as much as 2.2% and 1.9%, respectively, as Dalian iron ore hit a record high.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended flat at 12,728.69 points as gains in utilities and industrial stocks were offset by losses in the healthcare and consumer sectors. "While the bounce is impressive, it still leaves the economy 4.2% smaller than it was prior to the pandemic and 3.9% smaller than a year ago... it will be some time before we can be confident that the economy is out of the woods," Felicity Emmett, senior economist at ANZ, wrote in a note.

