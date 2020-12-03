AVN 70.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.69%)
PMEX daily trading report

Recorder Report 03 Dec 2020

KARACHI: On Tuesday, at PMEX the traded value of metals, energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 9.942 billion and the number of lots traded 10,419.

Major business was contributed by gold amounting to PKR 4.772 billion, followed by currencies through COTS PKR 1.708 billion, NSDQ 100 PKR 946.655 million, DJ PKR 832.262 million, silver PKR 831.995 million, platinum PKR 310.650 million, crude oil PKR 197.241 million, natural gas PKR 142.822 million, copper PKR 128.531 million and SP500 PKR 71.935 million.

In agriculture commodities, 10 lots of cotton amounting to PKR 5.797 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

