KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 145,497 tonnes of cargo comprising 111,303 tonnes of import cargo and 34,194 tonnes of export cargo including 5,377 loaded and empty containers during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

The total import cargos of 111,303 tonnes comprised of 39,652 tonnes of containerised cargo; 2,377 tonnes of DAP; 29,001 tonnes of wheat; 1,423 tonnes of sugar and 38,850 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 34,194 tonnes comprised of 21,093 tonnes of containerised cargo; 101 tonnes of bulk cargo and 13,000 tonnes of clinkers.

As many as 5,377 containers comprising of 2,939 containers import and 2,438 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Wednesday.

The breakup of imported containers shows 567 of 20's and 1,092 of 40's loaded while 178 of 20's and 05 of 40's empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 437 of 20's and 527 of 40's loaded containers while 97 of 20's and 425 of 40's empty containers were handled during the business hours.

There were four ships namely Ningbo Express, Hyundai Platinum, Diyala and JBU Opal carrying containers and chemical respectively sailed out to sea during the reported period.

There were five vessels viz. Ever Ursula, APL Chongqing, MT Karachi, AK Hamburg and Bonette carrying containers, oil tanker, cement and sugar respectively currently at the berths.

There are two ships namely APL Chongqing and BBC Pacific carrying containers and project cargo respectively expected to sail on Wednesday.

There are three vessels viz. OOCL Belgium, Bellatrix-I and MT Asian Grace carrying containers and oil tanker respectively due to arrive on Wednesday while five vessels viz. Botany Bay, Oriental Jasmine, Hakone Galaxy, Athos and Pleiades Spirit carrying containers, oil tankers, wheat and vehicle and respectively are expected to arrive on Thursday

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 177,686 tonnes comprising 158,025 tonnes of import cargo and 19,661 tonnes of export cargo including 3,510 loaded and empty containers (TEUs) was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours on Wednesday.

The total import cargo of 158,025 tonnes includes 60,804 tonnes of coal; 23,285 tonnes of mogas; 215 tonnes of LPG; 4,582 tonnes of wheat; 3,300 tonnes of chemical; 16,500 tonnes of palm oil; 1,972 tonnes of project cargo and 47,367 tonnes of containerised cargo.

The total export cargo of 19,661 tonnes includes 338 tonnes of steel pipes and 19,323 tonnes of containerised cargo.

As many as 3,510 containers comprising of 2,493 containers import and 1,017 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Wednesday.

There were four ships namely Sphene, Scarlet Lady, Songa Dream and UACC Eagle carrying containers, wheat, chemical and mogas respectively sailed out to sea on Wednesday morning, while four ships namely Thang Long, Great Fluency, Nord Mamore and NCC Haiel steel pipes, coal and palm oil respectively are expected to sail on the same day afternoon.

A total number of eleven ships were occupied berths to load/offload containers, project cargo, steel pipes, coal, wheat, chemical, mogas and palm oil respectively at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

As many as eighteen vessels viz. Flag Gingos, CP Tian Jin, Eagle Bulker, Pacific Constant, Darya Devi, Chemroad Sirius, Captain Yonnis, Admiraity Spirity, Athena-III, Shao Shan-5, Gas Athena, Tomson Gas, Cool Explorer, PS Pisa, Gao Cheng-3, Banglar Agrajaira, Adamore Chipewa and Haide Bao carrying coal, soyabean, rice, wheat, chemical, LPG, LNG, furnace oil and palm oil respectively were at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

There were seven ships viz. Flag Gingos, Athena-III, Glory Harvest, Chemroad Sirius, Captain Yonnis, PS Pisa and Banglar Agrajaira carrying coal, rice, wheat, chemical, LPG, furnace oil and palm oil respectively expected to take berths at Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Grains and Fertilizer Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal, SSGC LPG Terminal, FOTCO Oil Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

There were two ships namely MOL Generosity and Glory Harvest carrying containers and LPG respectively due to arrive on Wednesday while three ships namely CMA CGM Butterfly, Cape Male and MSC Pillar carrying containers are due to arrive on Thursday.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020