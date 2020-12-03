Markets
LME official prices
03 Dec 2020
LONDON: The following were Tuesday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 1682.50 2045.50 7644.00 2065.00 16102.00 18873.00 2768.50 1900.00
Cash Seller
& Settlement 1682.50 2045.50 7644.00 2065.00 16102.00 18873.00 2768.50 1900.00
3-months Buyer 1700.00 2052.50 7649.00 2073.50 16150.00 18850.00 2787.50 1920.00
3-months Seller 1700.00 2052.50 7649.00 2073.50 16150.00 18850.00 2787.50 1920.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 18621.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 18621.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
