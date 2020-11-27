AVN 66.50 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.54%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
CHCC 131.50 Increased By ▲ 7.29 (5.87%)
DCL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.93%)
DGKC 103.94 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (3.02%)
EFERT 61.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 44.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.49%)
FCCL 20.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.03%)
FFL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.11%)
HASCOL 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.76%)
HBL 129.89 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (0.83%)
HUBC 79.63 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.44%)
HUMNL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.54%)
JSCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.59%)
KAPCO 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.06%)
KEL 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.77%)
LOTCHEM 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.09%)
MLCF 38.19 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (4.57%)
OGDC 103.07 Increased By ▲ 5.53 (5.67%)
PAEL 32.30 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (4.7%)
PIBTL 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.11%)
PIOC 90.29 Increased By ▲ 6.79 (8.13%)
POWER 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.38%)
PPL 93.22 Increased By ▲ 5.30 (6.03%)
PSO 195.07 Increased By ▲ 4.79 (2.52%)
SNGP 43.18 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.03%)
STPL 13.42 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.28%)
TRG 57.38 Increased By ▲ 4.48 (8.47%)
UNITY 23.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.02%)
WTL 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2%)
BR100 4,252 Increased By ▲ 58.16 (1.39%)
BR30 21,403 Increased By ▲ 315.18 (1.49%)
KSE100 41,031 Increased By ▲ 653.5 (1.62%)
KSE30 17,295 Increased By ▲ 278.41 (1.64%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 27, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Print

Pay and pension: Current model for disbursement not sustainable: Hafeez

Recorder Report Updated 27 Nov 2020

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh said the current model for disbursement of pay and pensions was not sustainable, and expressed the confidence that Pay and Pension Commission would come up with some viable solution to resolve the burgeoning expenditure on the budget.

The adviser on finance stated this, while addressing the inaugural meeting of the Pay and Pension Commission 2020 on Thursday.

The Commission is headed by Nargis Sethi and is composed of senior professionals from public and private sectors as well as serving federal and provincial secretaries, AJK and GB, and other senior officials, who were also in attendance.

The advisor finance expressed his confidence that the Pay and Pension Commission would come up with a financially-viable solution to streamline the basic pay scales of government employees, admissible allowances and pensions.

The Commission would follow a consultative process to resolve the burgeoning expenditure on the government exchequer.

While assuring the Commission of his full support, the advisor recommended to the Commission that the government is willing to consider the Commission's recommendation even prior to the finalisation of the report.

The government plans to implement the recommendations of the Pay and Pension Commission from the next budget, and recommendations of the Commission would be applicable on the fresh hiring, according to an official.

Nargis Sethi, chairperson of the Pay and Pension Commission briefed about the rationale and mandate of the P and P Commission.

She explained that the Commission would review the existing pay and pension structures, allowances, perks and facilities, and also evaluate possibilities of their monetization.

The chairperson outlined formation of sub-committees, which have been assigned terms of reference to deliberate on prevailing pay and pension system across the country.

The success of the P and P Commission is dependent on provision of reliable and authentic data in a timely manner from all concerned, she stressed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Pay and pension: Current model for disbursement not sustainable: Hafeez

Construction sector: PM asks FBR to facilitate expats

Sale of Abraaj stake in KE: SEP, other stakeholders to sit together to resolve NSC issue

CCoE approves proposal to ratify MoUs signed with IPPs

There's no ban on export of workforce to UAE: Zulfi

Super Tax: SC directs individuals, companies to deposit 50 percent of dues

KCR: Sindh CM issued contempt of court notice

German court refers Nokia-Daimler connected car clash to European Court

SBP's forex reserves cross $13bn mark

Museum to record Londoners' Covid dreams

Effective Jan 1, 2021: Aggrieved taxpayers can challenge FBR orders via Iris

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.