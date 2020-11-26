AVN 66.50 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.54%)
CM KP approves establishment of Sports City in Regi Model Town

  • CM was briefed that six consultancy firms offered their services responding to the Directorate General Sports KP's call for the establishment of the city.
APP 26 Nov 2020

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Thursday approved establishment of proposed Sports City in Regi Model Town Peshawar under the management of Directorate General Sports.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan directed for necessary action to start the construction work and complete the project on time.

CM was briefed that six consultancy firms offered their services responding to the Directorate General Sports KP's call for the establishment of the city.

The consultant would be selected through the public advertisement in fair and transparent manner.

Additional Secretary Junaid Khan said that up gradation work of Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium is also continued for last one year. the stadium being upgraded in line with the ICC standard at a cost of Rs. 1377.87 million.

According to DG Sports Asfandyar Khattak, Sports City shall have nine (09) holes Golf Course, a class hostel for 400 players, football ground with floodlight facilities, Inter-routes, multi-purposes boxing arena, martial arts indoor gymnasium. The Martial Arts Arena could hold games like Karate, Judo, Wushu, Taekwondo, Jujitsu, and Gymnastics.

The Sports City would have a facility of cycling wooden velodrome at an approximate cost of Rs100 million.

Sports City will be included in the annual development program of the next financial year, Asfandyar Khan informed.

Initially, the cost of setting up the city has been estimated at Rs. 1 billion but the actual cost will be estimated in the light of the report of the consultant, he said.

