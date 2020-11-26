Markets
Bangladesh gets offers in tender to buy 50,000 tonnes rice
- The tender was Bangladesh's first of its type for three years amid dwindling rice supplies and a surge in prices.
26 Nov 2020
HAMBURG: The lowest offer in the tender from Bangladesh's state grains buyer to purchase 50,000 tonnes of rice which closed on Thursday was estimated at $416.00 a tonne CIF liner out, traders said in initial assessments.
Offers are still being considered and no purchase had yet been reported, they said.
Price offers in the tender have to remain valid up to Dec. 10. The rice is to be shipped within 40 days of contract signing.
