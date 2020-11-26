SHC seeks report on dysfunctional fire engines

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) Wednesday sought the report about dysfunctional trucks of fire brigade department after it was informed that the city has only 14 fire engines in working conditions while 30 haven’t been working because of technical issues.

The division bench of SHC sought the report while hearing the case related to on fire fighting laws.

Chief Fire Officer told the court that four trucks should be parked at every station but the city doesn’t have enough engines, he said, adding there aren’t any emergency exits in many buildings. There are 22 fire control rooms in the city.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar said that buildings with no emergency exits shouldn’t even be issued NoCs. “How are these buildings even issued completion certificates?”

According to the Sindh Building Control Authority representative, the authority is working on improving the situation.

The court has summoned a report on the facilities available to the fire department and asked the SBCA for a report on the safety completion plan of new buildings.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020