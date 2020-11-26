17 shops, restaurants sealed for violating SOPs

LAHORE: The Lahore district administration on Wednesday sealed 17 shops and restaurants for failing to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued for the Coronavirus.

Assistant Commissioner Raiwind Adnan Rasheed sealed a restaurant for failing to comply with the SOPs. Moreover, Assistant Commissioner Model Town Zeeshan Nasrullah Ranjha sealed Marina Home Furniture Boutique, Diamond Furniture and Lahore Media Complex in Gulberg whereas Assistant Commissioner Cantonment Marzia Saleem sealed two hotels and four shops in Walton area. The officers also visited the Suhalt Bazaar in their respective areas to ensure implementation of the SOPs.

Meanwhile, the DC paid surprise visits to shops and restaurants at Gulshan-e-Ravi, Chauburji, Shadman and Islampura to review the SOPs implementation and sanitation arrangements. On the occasion, District Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz Malik said that the administration is actively implementing the SOPs and no relaxation will be shown. He said that the management of the bazaars have been asked to strictly implement the preventive measures; “face masks and social distance should be ensured”

