Football legend Diego Maradona dies aged 60

  • Footballing legend Diego Maradona, often considered to be one of the greatest players of all time, has died at the age of 60.
BR Web Desk Updated 25 Nov 2020

Footballing legend Diego Maradona, often considered to be one of the greatest players of all time, has died at the age of 60.

The former Argentinian attacking midfielder, who led his team to victory in the 1986 World Cup, suffered a heart attack. After a succesful surgery on a blood clot in his brain earlier in November, Maradona was to be further treated for alcohol dependency.

The Argentinian footballing icon played for Barcelona and Napoli during his playing career, winning two Serie A titles with the Italian side.

He led the national team to the 1990 World Cup final, eventually losing to West Germany, before captaining them once again in the United States in 1994 - during which he was ineligible to play after he failed a drug test for ephedrine. Maradona scored 34 goals in 91 appearances for Argentina.

The latter half of his career was marred by cocaine addiction, having been banned for 15 months after testing positive in a drug test in 1991; after which he retired from professional football in 1997, ending his stint at Argentine giants Boca Juniors at the age of 37.

Maradona delved into management, after which he was appointed as the head coach of the national team in 2008, and left after the 2010 World Cup, where his side was beaten by Germany in the quarter-finals.

Having briefly managed two sides in Argentina during his playing career, Maradona was appointed head coach of the national team in 2008 and left after the 2010 World Cup, where his side were beaten by Germany in the quarter-finals.

At the time of his death, he was currently managing Gimnasia y Esgrima in the Argentine football league.

There has been an outpouring of grief in the aftermath of Maradona's death, with the Argentine Football Association expressing "its deepest sorrow for the death of our legend [...] You will always be in our hearts", in a statement on Twitter.

