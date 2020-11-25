AVN 64.85 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.97%)
BOP 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
CHCC 124.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.23%)
DCL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
DGKC 100.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.8%)
EFERT 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
EPCL 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 20.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.1%)
HASCOL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.34%)
HBL 128.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
HUBC 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.13%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-8.45%)
JSCL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.06%)
KAPCO 27.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
KEL 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
LOTCHEM 12.47 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (6.13%)
MLCF 36.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
OGDC 97.54 Increased By ▲ 3.74 (3.99%)
PAEL 30.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.65%)
PIBTL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
PIOC 83.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
POWER 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
PPL 87.93 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (4.11%)
PSO 190.28 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (1.46%)
SNGP 42.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.6%)
STPL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
TRG 52.90 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (3.06%)
UNITY 23.62 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.2%)
WTL 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
BR100 4,194 Increased By ▲ 62.85 (1.52%)
BR30 21,088 Increased By ▲ 399.67 (1.93%)
KSE100 40,378 Increased By ▲ 514.17 (1.29%)
KSE30 17,016 Increased By ▲ 264.73 (1.58%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 25, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Pakistan

Gilgit-Baltistan's new Legislative Assembly takes oath

  • On Wednesday, the newly elected members of the Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly took oath.
BR Web Desk 25 Nov 2020

On Wednesday, the newly elected members of the Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly took oath.

Members of the Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) wore black armbands to protest against the alleged rigging in the election.

The first session of the new assembly term was chaired by Speaker Fida Nashad, after which the thirty-three MPAs took oath.

The PPP and PML-N have alleged that the elections were rigged, and both the Election Commission and federal government have subsequently denied their claims.

Ahead of the oath-taking, the Election Commission issued a notification for the reserved seats and issued a list of people who have submitted for the positions. The ruling PTI has six of nine reserved seats in the assembly, while PPP has two and PML-N has one.

The PTI has the most seats in the Legislative Assembly with 16 but has yet to announce the Chief Minister of Gilgit Baltistan, with party leadership expected to shortlist the name in the foreseeable future.

So far, the names of Khalid Khursheed Khan, Fatehullah Khan and Colonel (retd) Abdullah Baig are being considered, as reported by Samaa News.

Gilgit-Baltistan's new Legislative Assembly takes oath

UAE halts new visas to citizens of 13 mostly Muslim states: document

PM Imran urges people to act responsibly amid second COVID-19 wave

Six Army Major Generals including Asif Ghafoor promoted to rank of Lieutenant General

PM Imran meets CM Buzdar during Lahore visit

FM Qureshi to attend 47th session of OIC in Niger

Punjab reports 648 new coronavirus cases

Pakistan sees 'light at the end of the tunnel’ as domestic activity indicators pickup: Baqir

PM vows to provide full support to textile industry amid historic demand

Pakistan gives UN a dossier on India after India submits one on Pakistan

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters