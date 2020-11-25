Gilgit-Baltistan's new Legislative Assembly takes oath

On Wednesday, the newly elected members of the Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly took oath.

Members of the Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) wore black armbands to protest against the alleged rigging in the election.

The first session of the new assembly term was chaired by Speaker Fida Nashad, after which the thirty-three MPAs took oath.

The PPP and PML-N have alleged that the elections were rigged, and both the Election Commission and federal government have subsequently denied their claims.

Ahead of the oath-taking, the Election Commission issued a notification for the reserved seats and issued a list of people who have submitted for the positions. The ruling PTI has six of nine reserved seats in the assembly, while PPP has two and PML-N has one.

The PTI has the most seats in the Legislative Assembly with 16 but has yet to announce the Chief Minister of Gilgit Baltistan, with party leadership expected to shortlist the name in the foreseeable future.

So far, the names of Khalid Khursheed Khan, Fatehullah Khan and Colonel (retd) Abdullah Baig are being considered, as reported by Samaa News.