Markets
Wall St opens flat as labor market recovery slows
- The S&P 500 opened flat at 3,635.50, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 17.11 points, or 0.14pc, to 12,053.89 at the opening bell.
25 Nov 2020
Wall Street's main indexes were muted at the open on Wednesday as a surprise jump in weekly jobless claims added to signs the recovery of the labor market was stalling amid a surge in COVID-19 infections.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose just 12.63 points, or 0.04pc, at the open to 30,058.87.
The S&P 500 opened flat at 3,635.50, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 17.11 points, or 0.14pc, to 12,053.89 at the opening bell.
UAE halts new visas to citizens of 13 mostly Muslim states: document
Wall St opens flat as labor market recovery slows
PM Imran urges people to act responsibly amid second COVID-19 wave
Six Army Major Generals including Asif Ghafoor promoted to rank of Lieutenant General
PM Imran meets CM Buzdar during Lahore visit
FM Qureshi to attend 47th session of OIC in Niger
Punjab reports 648 new coronavirus cases
Pakistan sees 'light at the end of the tunnel’ as domestic activity indicators pickup: Baqir
PM vows to provide full support to textile industry amid historic demand
Pakistan gives UN a dossier on India after India submits one on Pakistan
Uttar Pradesh criminalises 'forced' religious conversions by marriage
Saudi cabinet says Houthi attacks target backbone of global economy, security of its supplies: SPA
Read more stories
Comments