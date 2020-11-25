AVN 64.85 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.97%)
Police arrest son of former PM Yousaf Raza Gillani in Multan

BR Web Desk 25 Nov 2020

Police on Wednesday arrested son of former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gillani, Ali Musa Gillani for violating COVID-19 SOPs.

As per details, a cases has been registered against 70 Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) workers including Ali Musa Gillani after they took out a rally in the city, despite ban on public gatherings.

He went to the Chehlyak police station to express solidarity with the PPP activists, who were arrested by the police for taking out the rally.

Upon his arrival at the police station, the cops also apprehended him. The PPP activists have gathered in large numbers outside the police station to protest over the arrest.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also condemned the arrest of Ali Musa Gillani via tweet: Arrest of PPP’s Ali Musa Gillani in the run up to PDM’s Multan jalsa shows regime is scared. They know people stand with democracy not with selected government. Such tactics will not deter us. Protest is our democratic right and we will do so on Nov 30th no matter what.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is planning to hold a massive power show in Multan on November 30.

