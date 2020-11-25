Sindh reports over 1300 cases in past 24 hours

Sindh on Wednesday reported over 1300 COVID-19 cases in a day for the second consecutive day.

Giving daily COVID-19 update, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah said, “We have reported 1,348 virus cases within last 24 hours after performing 12,159 tests.”

Alarmingly, out of the total, 933 cases are from Karachi.

He said during the period eight COVID-19 patients lost their lives, raising the provincial death toll from the virus to 2,864. 607 patients have recovered from the deadly virus in the aforementioned period.

Currently 16,953 COVID-19 patients are being treated in the province of which 641 are said to be in critical condition including 58 of them on ventilators.

Sharing details of cases reported from districts in Karachi, the chief minister said that district South reported most of the cases,343, followed by 338 cases in district East, 92 in district Central, 83 in Malir, 52 in Korangi and 25 cases in district West.