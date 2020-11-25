AVN 64.85 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.97%)
BOP 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
CHCC 124.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.23%)
DCL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
DGKC 100.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.8%)
EFERT 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
EPCL 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 20.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.1%)
HASCOL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.34%)
HBL 128.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
HUBC 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.13%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-8.45%)
JSCL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.06%)
KAPCO 27.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
KEL 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
LOTCHEM 12.47 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (6.13%)
MLCF 36.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
OGDC 97.54 Increased By ▲ 3.74 (3.99%)
PAEL 30.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.65%)
PIBTL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
PIOC 83.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
POWER 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
PPL 87.93 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (4.11%)
PSO 190.28 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (1.46%)
SNGP 42.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.6%)
STPL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
TRG 52.90 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (3.06%)
UNITY 23.62 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.2%)
WTL 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
BR100 4,194 Increased By ▲ 62.85 (1.52%)
BR30 21,088 Increased By ▲ 399.67 (1.93%)
KSE100 40,378 Increased By ▲ 514.17 (1.29%)
KSE30 17,016 Increased By ▲ 264.73 (1.58%)
NY cocoa retreats from 9-month peak, coffee climbs

  • March New York cocoa fell $67, or 2.4pc, to $2,718 a tonne by 1342 GMT after rising on Tuesday to a nine-month high of $2,821.
Reuters 25 Nov 2020

LONDON: New York cocoa futures retreated from the prior session's 9-month peak on Wednesday, but arabica coffee prices were boosted by dry weather in top producer Brazil.

COCOA

March New York cocoa fell $67, or 2.4pc, to $2,718 a tonne by 1342 GMT after rising on Tuesday to a nine-month high of $2,821.

Dealers said conditions were choppy with profit-taking emerging ahead of Thursday's U.S. holiday.

They noted the market was keeping a close watch on potential sales from Ivory Coast and Ghana following the recent run-up in prices.

The two West African producers have struggled to sell their 2020/21 crop following the introduction of a premium to help alleviate farmer poverty.

March London cocoa fell 30 pounds, or 1.6pc, to 1,824 pounds per tonne.

COFFEE

March arabica coffee was up 2.80 cents, or 2.5pc at $1.1870 per lb.

Dealers said dry weather in southern Brazil remained a key supportive factor, denting the outlook for next year's crop in the world's top producer.

January robusta coffee rose $7, or 0.5pc, to $1,360 a tonne.

SUGAR

March raw sugar fell 0.08 cents, or 0.5pc, to 14.96 cents per lb as the market continued to wait for news from India about potential export subsidies for the 2020/21 season.

Indian sugar mills have for the first time in three years agreed to export the sweetener without the support of government subsidies as they scramble to pay dues owing to farmers, sources told Reuters.

"News and market chatter continues to focus on India's possible exports and the required subsidies," said Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Tobin Gorey.

March white sugar fell $1.50, or 0.4pc, to $407.10 a tonne.

