Jordan makes no purchase in tender for 120,000 tonnes wheat

HAMBURG: Jordan's state grain buyer the trade ministry has made no purchase in an international tender to buy 120,000 tonnes of milling wheat which closed on Wednesday, traders said.

Price offers were estimated to be around $284 to $288 a tonne c&f but were regarded as too high, they said.

Four companies had taken part: CHS, Cerealcom Dolj, Aston and Al Dahra, they said.

A new wheat tender is expected to be issued closing on Dec. 9 with shipment in 2021 in the full month of April or first half of May.