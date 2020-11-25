PR to purchase 1050 coaches, goods trains

MULTAN: Pakistan Railways has decided to purchase 820 goods trains out of which 200 would be imported while 620 would be prepared in railways carriage workshop with heavy raw material.

In addition, 230 high speed passengers coaches with modern capacity arrangement would be purchased in order to link railways system with state of the art changes taking place across the globe.

Sources privy to the development revealed on Wednesday that a formal tender was issued following said progress.

Above 230 modern coaches would be purchased in two phases, with 46 coaches imported from other countries, while rest of 184 manufactured at Carriage Factory Islamabad.

It would be consisted of 80 economy class and as many number of AC standard.

"Pakistan railways is determined to turn itself into a profitable institution with restoring passengers' confidence by providing modern traveling facilities" said the official.