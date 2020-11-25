AVN 64.85 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.97%)
BOP 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
CHCC 124.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.23%)
DCL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
DGKC 100.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.8%)
EFERT 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
EPCL 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 20.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.1%)
HASCOL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.34%)
HBL 128.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
HUBC 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.13%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-8.45%)
JSCL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.06%)
KAPCO 27.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
KEL 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
LOTCHEM 12.47 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (6.13%)
MLCF 36.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
OGDC 97.54 Increased By ▲ 3.74 (3.99%)
PAEL 30.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.65%)
PIBTL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
PIOC 83.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
POWER 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
PPL 87.93 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (4.11%)
PSO 190.28 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (1.46%)
SNGP 42.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.6%)
STPL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
TRG 52.90 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (3.06%)
UNITY 23.62 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.2%)
WTL 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
BR100 4,194 Increased By ▲ 62.85 (1.52%)
BR30 21,088 Increased By ▲ 399.67 (1.93%)
KSE100 40,378 Increased By ▲ 514.17 (1.29%)
KSE30 17,016 Increased By ▲ 264.73 (1.58%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 25, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Pakistan

Export of sports goods falls 14.29pc in 4 months

  • On month-on-month basis, the exports of sports products decreased by 4.54 percent in October 2020 when compared to the exports of US $ 21.356 million in September 2020.
APP 25 Nov 2020

ISLAMABAD: The exports of sports goods from the country witnessed decrease of 14.29 percent during the first four months of the ongoing financial year (2020-21) against the exports of corresponding period of last year.

The country exported sports goods worth US $ 87.069 million during July-October (2020-21) against the exports of US $ 101.590 million during July-October (2019-20), showing negative growth of 14.29 percent, according to the latest data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) here on Wednesday.

During the period under review, the export of footballs decreased by 25.44 percent from US $ 57.383 million last year to US $ 42.782 million during current year while the exports of gloves also declined by 16.36 percent from US $ 27.692 million to US $ 23.161 million.

However, the exports of all other sports good witnessed an increase of 27.92 percent by going up from US $ 16.515 million to US $ 21.126 million during the period under review.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the exports of sports products during October 2020 were decreased by 21.46 percent to US $ 20.387 million when compared to the exports of US $ 25.957 million during October 2019, the PBS data revealed.

During the period under review, the exports of footballs and gloves dipped by 32.50 and 17.46 percent respectively. However, the export of all other sports products increased by 14.49 percent.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of sports products decreased by 4.54 percent in October 2020 when compared to the exports of US $ 21.356 million in September 2020.

During the month under review, the exports of footballs decreased by 2.28 percent while that of gloves increased by 1.1 percent.

The exports of all other sports products witnessed decline of 14.74 percent during the month, the data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention that the country’s merchandize trade deficit witnessed reduction of 1.88 percent during the first four months of current fiscal year (2020-21) as compared to the deficit of the corresponding period of last year.

The deficit during July-October (2020-21) was recorded at US $ 7.577 billion as compared to the deficit of US $ 7.722 billion during July-October (2019-20), showing decline of 1.88 percent.

During the period under review, the country’s exports registered positive growth of 0.33 percent, by going down from $7.529 billion last year to $7.554 billion during the current year.

On the other hand, the imports decreased by 0.79 percent, from US $ 15.251 billion last year to Us $ 15.131billion during the current year.

sports goods

Export of sports goods falls 14.29pc in 4 months

Six Army Major Generals including Asif Ghafoor promoted to rank of Lieutenant General

PM Imran meets CM Buzdar during Lahore visit

FM Qureshi to attend 47th session of OIC in Niger

Punjab reports 648 new coronavirus cases

Pakistan sees 'light at the end of the tunnel’ as domestic activity indicators pickup: Baqir

PM vows to provide full support to textile industry amid historic demand

Pakistan gives UN a dossier on India after India submits one on Pakistan

Uttar Pradesh criminalises 'forced' religious conversions by marriage

Saudi cabinet says Houthi attacks target backbone of global economy, security of its supplies: SPA

Government claims fall in prices of sugar, wheat flour

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters