Pakistan
17 shops sealed over SOPs violation
25 Nov 2020
LAHORE: The city district administration on Wednesday sealed around 17 shops in various areas of provincial capital for not following standard operating procedures (SOPs) of COVID-19.
According to a spokesperson for the district administration, the team inspected around 260 points, found 17 violations and Rs 30,000 fine was also imposed on violators.
All shopkeepers and hotels owners had been directed to ensure implementation of the SOPs issued by the government and the health department.
