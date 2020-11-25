AVN 64.85 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.97%)
BOP 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
CHCC 124.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.23%)
DCL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
DGKC 100.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.8%)
EFERT 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
EPCL 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 20.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.1%)
HASCOL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.34%)
HBL 128.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
HUBC 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.13%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-8.45%)
JSCL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.06%)
KAPCO 27.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
KEL 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
LOTCHEM 12.47 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (6.13%)
MLCF 36.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
OGDC 97.54 Increased By ▲ 3.74 (3.99%)
PAEL 30.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.65%)
PIBTL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
PIOC 83.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
POWER 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
PPL 87.93 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (4.11%)
PSO 190.28 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (1.46%)
SNGP 42.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.6%)
STPL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
TRG 52.90 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (3.06%)
UNITY 23.62 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.2%)
WTL 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
BR100 4,194 Increased By ▲ 62.85 (1.52%)
BR30 21,088 Increased By ▲ 399.67 (1.93%)
KSE100 40,378 Increased By ▲ 514.17 (1.29%)
KSE30 17,016 Increased By ▲ 264.73 (1.58%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 25, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Pakistan

Govt strives to foster healthy lifestyle among masses: Zulfi Bukhari

  • He said sports would be promoted in Rawalpindi division under the Global Active Cities project and people would be encouraged towards healthy living.
APP 25 Nov 2020

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Syed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Wednesday said the government was striving to foster healthy lifestyle among masses, particularly youth through promotion of sports and games across the country.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of ‘Global Active Cities’ project, launched by the district administration of Rawalpindi, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan attached great importance to the promotion of healthy lifestyle in the country through games and sports.

Congratulating Commissioner Rawalpindi division captain (Retd) Muhammad Mahmood over the project launch, he said the officer had set an example for the entire country by taking this initiative, adding “It is an honor for the country that three districts of Rawalpindi Division have become a part of the international framework under which sports and healthy lifestyle will be promoted in the society.”

He said sports would be promoted in Rawalpindi division under the Global Active Cities project and people would be encouraged towards healthy living.

"Our religion also teaches us to live a healthy life. Obesity, overeating and sluggishness are bad habits that have no place in our religion," he remarked.

Former test cricketer and fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar said that Captain (Retd) Muhammad Mahmood was an officer who adored sports and healthy lifestyle, adding that he was the first commissioner of Rawalpindi who invited him in the commissioner's office for physical exercise.

He said he used to walk from Dhok Kala Khan to Kachehri Chowk, besides riding a bicycle on the same route for physical fitness.

Commissioner Rawalpindi said with the help of Global Active Project, they wanted to introduce a culture that could promote a healthy lifestyle in the society.

He said that there were many playgrounds in Rawalpindi and they would be further improved and equipped with more facilities under this project.

Imran Khan Syed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari

Govt strives to foster healthy lifestyle among masses: Zulfi Bukhari

Six Army Major Generals including Asif Ghafoor promoted to rank of Lieutenant General

PM Imran meets CM Buzdar during Lahore visit

FM Qureshi to attend 47th session of OIC in Niger

Punjab reports 648 new coronavirus cases

Pakistan sees 'light at the end of the tunnel’ as domestic activity indicators pickup: Baqir

PM vows to provide full support to textile industry amid historic demand

Pakistan gives UN a dossier on India after India submits one on Pakistan

Uttar Pradesh criminalises 'forced' religious conversions by marriage

Saudi cabinet says Houthi attacks target backbone of global economy, security of its supplies: SPA

Government claims fall in prices of sugar, wheat flour

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters