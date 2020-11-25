Pakistan
Gwadar Port handles fish cargo as trial run: Dawood
ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Wednesday said the first fish cargo to be trans-shipped to China had been successfully handled at the Gwadar Port by the the Ministry of Commerce and Pakistan Customs.
It was a trial run handling 200 MT of fish catch in pursuance of Prime Minister, Imran Khan's directive to kick-start operations at the Gwadar Port, the advisor said on his Twitter handle.
Razak Dawood said the fish had been trans-shipped to China in eight reefer containers.
"This will hopefully be the encouraging beginning of our trans-shipment policy and will increase Gwadar Port operations. I wish to appreciate Pakistan Customs in making the first trial run successful,” he added.
