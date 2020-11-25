Markets
NY cocoa may drop into $2,686-$2,712 range
- The bearish divergence on the hourly RSI suggests a slim chance of cocoa to retest this resistance by end of this week.
25 Nov 2020
SINGAPORE: New York cocoa may drop into $2,686-$2,712 range, following its failure to break a resistance at $2,821 per tonne.
The resistance is provided by the 276.4pc projection level of an uptrend from $2,332.
The bearish divergence on the hourly RSI suggests a slim chance of cocoa to retest this resistance by end of this week.
A break above $2,795 could lead to a gain into $2,821-$2,863 range.
PM Imran urges people to act responsibly amid second COVID-19 wave
NY cocoa may drop into $2,686-$2,712 range
Six Army Major Generals including Asif Ghafoor promoted to rank of Lieutenant General
PM Imran meets CM Buzdar during Lahore visit
FM Qureshi to attend 47th session of OIC in Niger
Punjab reports 648 new coronavirus cases
Pakistan sees 'light at the end of the tunnel’ as domestic activity indicators pickup: Baqir
PM vows to provide full support to textile industry amid historic demand
Pakistan gives UN a dossier on India after India submits one on Pakistan
Uttar Pradesh criminalises 'forced' religious conversions by marriage
Saudi cabinet says Houthi attacks target backbone of global economy, security of its supplies: SPA
Government claims fall in prices of sugar, wheat flour
Read more stories
Comments