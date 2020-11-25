AVN 64.85 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.97%)
BOP 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
CHCC 124.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.23%)
DCL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
DGKC 100.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.8%)
EFERT 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
EPCL 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 20.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.1%)
HASCOL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.34%)
HBL 128.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
HUBC 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.13%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-8.45%)
JSCL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.06%)
KAPCO 27.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
KEL 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
LOTCHEM 12.47 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (6.13%)
MLCF 36.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
OGDC 97.54 Increased By ▲ 3.74 (3.99%)
PAEL 30.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.65%)
PIBTL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
PIOC 83.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
POWER 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
PPL 87.93 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (4.11%)
PSO 190.28 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (1.46%)
SNGP 42.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.6%)
STPL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
TRG 52.90 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (3.06%)
UNITY 23.62 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.2%)
WTL 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
BR100 4,194 Increased By ▲ 62.85 (1.52%)
BR30 21,088 Increased By ▲ 399.67 (1.93%)
KSE100 40,378 Increased By ▲ 514.17 (1.29%)
KSE30 17,016 Increased By ▲ 264.73 (1.58%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 25, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Markets

Rouble hovers near 10-week high, stocks climb on vaccine cheer

  • At 0806 GMT, the rouble flat against the dollar at 75.46, not far from 75.3475, its strongest mark since Sept. 18 hit on Tuesday.
Reuters 25 Nov 2020

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble traded steady on Wednesday, a hair's breadth from a near 10-week high versus the dollar marked in the previous session, while stocks headed to months-long peak amid rising oil prices and vaccine optimism.

At 0806 GMT, the rouble flat against the dollar at 75.46, not far from 75.3475, its strongest mark since Sept. 18 hit on Tuesday.

The unit lost 0.2pc to trade at 89.86 versus the euro.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 1.4pc at $48.52 a barrel, its highest since March 6.

U.S. president-elect Joe Biden's transition to the White House, reports that former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen will become his Treasury Secretary, and positive news about COVID-19 vaccine all supported risk assets, said Dmitry Polevoy, head of investment at Locko Invest.

The session could see high trading volumes ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States, but investors may prefer to lock in profit after recent gains and that could mean a slight correction, Polevoy said.

Russia's finance ministry will offer just one OFZ treasury bond at auction later on Wednesday, testing appetite for debt, which is popular among foreign investors due to its yield, and could support the rouble.

Russia's stock market is on track to reach record highs next year as vaccines and stimulus measures gradually heal the damage wrought by COVID-19, a Reuters poll showed.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 1.5pc to 1,305.9 points, its highest since Aug. 20.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 1.1pc higher at 3,127.9 points, at a more than nine-month peak.

Shares in oil heavyweight Lukoil were overperforming the wider market after the company reported a third-quarter profit.

GDRs in Ozon were up more than 3pc in Moscow, a day after the online retailer raised nearly $1 billion in its upsized initial public offering and shares soared more than 40pc on debut.

Russian rouble

Rouble hovers near 10-week high, stocks climb on vaccine cheer

Six Army Major Generals including Asif Ghafoor promoted to rank of Lieutenant General

PM Imran meets CM Buzdar during Lahore visit

FM Qureshi to attend 47th session of OIC in Niger

Punjab reports 648 new coronavirus cases

Pakistan sees 'light at the end of the tunnel’ as domestic activity indicators pickup: Baqir

PM vows to provide full support to textile industry amid historic demand

Pakistan gives UN a dossier on India after India submits one on Pakistan

Uttar Pradesh criminalises 'forced' religious conversions by marriage

Saudi cabinet says Houthi attacks target backbone of global economy, security of its supplies: SPA

Government claims fall in prices of sugar, wheat flour

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters