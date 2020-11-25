AVN 64.85 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.97%)
Taiwan buys 82,220 tonnes wheat of U.S.-origin in tender

  • The wheat was bought in two consignments comprising various wheat types for shipment from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast in January and February 2021.
Reuters 25 Nov 2020

HAMBURG: The Taiwan Flour Millers' Association purchased an estimated 82,220 tonnes of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States in a tender which closed on Wednesday, European traders said.

The wheat was bought in two consignments comprising various wheat types for shipment from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast in January and February 2021.

The first consignment for shipment Jan. 17-31 involved 23,520 tonnes of U.S. dark northern spring wheat of 14.5pc protein content bought at $283.11 a tonne FOB U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, traders said.

The first consignment also involved 10,950 tonnes of hard red winter wheat of 12.5pc protein content bought at $282.56 a tonne FOB and 4,860 tonnes of soft white wheat with 9pc protein bought at $258.80 a tonne FOB.

It has an additional freight charge of $33.89 per tonne for ocean shipping from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast to Taiwan, they said.

The second consignment for shipment Feb. 2-16 involved 25,060 tonnes of dark northern spring wheat of 14.5pc protein content bought at $275.76 a tonne FOB U.S. Pacific Northwest coast.

It also included 11,700 tonnes of hard red winter wheat of 12.5pc protein content bought at $278.86 a tonne FOB and 6,130 tonnes of soft white wheat of 9pc protein bought at $253.21 a tonne FOB.

It has an additional freight charge of $31.09 per tonne for ocean shipping from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast to Taiwan, they said.

The dark northern spring in both consignments was sold by trading house CHS.

The rest of the wheat in both consignments was sold by Columbia Grain International.

In its last tender on Oct. 23, the association purchased 88,635 tonnes of milling wheat also to be sourced from the United States.

