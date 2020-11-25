AVN 64.85 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.97%)
BOP 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
CHCC 124.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.23%)
DCL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
DGKC 100.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.8%)
EFERT 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
EPCL 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 20.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.1%)
HASCOL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.34%)
HBL 128.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
HUBC 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.13%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-8.45%)
JSCL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.06%)
KAPCO 27.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
KEL 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
LOTCHEM 12.47 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (6.13%)
MLCF 36.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
OGDC 97.54 Increased By ▲ 3.74 (3.99%)
PAEL 30.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.65%)
PIBTL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
PIOC 83.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
POWER 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
PPL 87.93 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (4.11%)
PSO 190.28 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (1.46%)
SNGP 42.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.6%)
STPL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
TRG 52.90 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (3.06%)
UNITY 23.62 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.2%)
WTL 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
BR100 4,194 Increased By ▲ 62.85 (1.52%)
BR30 21,088 Increased By ▲ 399.67 (1.93%)
KSE100 40,378 Increased By ▲ 514.17 (1.29%)
KSE30 17,016 Increased By ▲ 264.73 (1.58%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 25, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Markets

Hong Kong shares track global rally on improved economic outlook

  • The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 2.8pc, while the IT sector dipped 2.29pc, the financial sector ended 1.81pc higher and the property sector rose 0.71pc.
Reuters 25 Nov 2020

BEIJING: Hong Kong shares end higher on Wednesday, tracking the rallies of stock markets worldwide as investors cheered an improved global economic outlook, but profit-taking in tech shares contained the gains.

At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 81.55 points or 0.31pc, at 26,669.75.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 0.52pc to 10,557.83.

The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 2.8pc, while the IT sector dipped 2.29pc, the financial sector ended 1.81pc higher and the property sector rose 0.71pc.

China's main Shanghai Composite index closed down 1.19pc at 3,362.33 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended down 1.28pc.

The formal start of U.S. president-elect Joe Biden's transition to the White House and increasing confidence that a COVID-19 vaccine would be ready soon ushered in renewed appetite for global shares.

Beijing supports further deepening mutual access between the mainland and Hong Kong financial markets and the expansion of the scope of the Stock Connect linking the two sides, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said in her annual policy address, potentially giving a fresh boost to already strong southbound money flows.

China's state planner has told local governments to investigate new energy vehicle (NEV) projects linked to property developers Evergrande Group and Shenzhen Baoneng, according to a document seen by Reuters.

Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.56pc, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 0.5pc.

The yuan was quoted at 6.5783 per U.S. dollar at 0816 GMT, 0.22pc firmer than the previous close of 6.593.

Hong Kong shares

Hong Kong shares track global rally on improved economic outlook

Six Army Major Generals including Asif Ghafoor promoted to rank of Lieutenant General

PM Imran meets CM Buzdar during Lahore visit

FM Qureshi to attend 47th session of OIC in Niger

Punjab reports 648 new coronavirus cases

Pakistan sees 'light at the end of the tunnel’ as domestic activity indicators pickup: Baqir

PM vows to provide full support to textile industry amid historic demand

Pakistan gives UN a dossier on India after India submits one on Pakistan

Uttar Pradesh criminalises 'forced' religious conversions by marriage

Saudi cabinet says Houthi attacks target backbone of global economy, security of its supplies: SPA

Government claims fall in prices of sugar, wheat flour

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters