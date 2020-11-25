Japan to import 220 tonnes feed barley via tender

TOKYO: Japan will import 220 tonnes of feed-quality barley for livestock use via a simultaneous buy and sell (SBS) auction that closed late on Wednesday, the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) said.

The ministry had sought 80,000 tonnes of feed wheat and 100,000 tonnes of feed barley to be loaded by January 31, 2021 and arrive in Japan by February 25.

Japan buys and sells its feed wheat and barley via so-called SBS auctions, in which end-users and importers specify the origin, price and quantity of grain, allowing millers to meet their varied needs for the feed grain.