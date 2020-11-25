World
Poland's unemployment rate flat at 6.1pc in October
- The statistics office also said that the number of registered unemployed was 1.018 million last month.
25 Nov 2020
Poland's registered unemployment rate was flat at 6.1pc in October compared with 6.1pc in September, statistics office data showed on Wednesday, in line with analysts' expectations of 6.1pc.
Separately, the statistics office said the unemployment rate as measured by the Labour Force Survey (BAEL) rose to 3.4pc in the third quarter 2020 compared to 3.1pc in the second quarter 2020.
