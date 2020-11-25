AVN 64.85 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.97%)
World

China's Xi wants to build good relations with Suga

  • Foreign Minister Wang Yi said he had relayed Xi's message to Suga in Beijing's first high-level contact with Japan's new leader.
Reuters 25 Nov 2020

TOKYO: Chinese President Xi Jinping wants to build good working relations with his Japanese counterpart Yoshihide Suga, China's foreign minister said on Wednesday.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi said he had relayed Xi's message to Suga in Beijing's first high-level contact with Japan's new leader.

Xi Jinping Wang Yi

