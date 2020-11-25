World
China's Xi wants to build good relations with Suga
- Foreign Minister Wang Yi said he had relayed Xi's message to Suga in Beijing's first high-level contact with Japan's new leader.
25 Nov 2020
TOKYO: Chinese President Xi Jinping wants to build good working relations with his Japanese counterpart Yoshihide Suga, China's foreign minister said on Wednesday.
