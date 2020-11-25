World
Japan plans to limit event attendance through year-end amid COVID-19 surge
25 Nov 2020
TOKYO: Japanese Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Wednesday the government wants to limit attendance at sports and other large events through end of the year to contain the spread of COVID-19.
