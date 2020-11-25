World
Indonesia reports record daily rise in coronavirus infections
- Southeast Asia's biggest country has the region's highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths.
25 Nov 2020
JAKARTA: Indonesia reported on Wednesday a record daily rise in coronavirus infections with 5,534 new cases, bringing the total to 511,836, according to its COVID-19 task force.
The task force's data also showed 114 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing total fatalities to 16,225.
