58 COVID-19 patients on ventilators in Karachi: Sindh health department

Sindh Health Department on Wednesday said that in 31 government and private hospitals have overall 451 ICU beds with ventilators in Karachi.

As per the department, 58 patients have been on ventilators, while 177 more coronavirus patients have been admitted at hospital without requiring support of ventilators.

The port city’s hospitals have overall 1534 beds in intense care units (ICU), according to the health department.

Two patients have been on ventilator in Civil Hospital, seven at the Trauma Centre and four patients at the Jinnah Hospital, Health depart data showed.

Moreover, five patients have been on vent at Lyari General Hospital, 17 patients at Infectious Disease Hospital and Research Centre in Gulshan Iqbal and four patients at Liaquat National Hospital, the health department further stated.

Nine patients getting assistance of ventilators at Aga Khan Hospital, three patients at Ziauddin Hospital’s Clifton branch, two patients at OMI hospital and one at the Patel Hospital, the health department said.

It is to be mentioned here that the second wave of COVID-19 is raging in Pakistan with increasing number of the cases of global pandemic.

Karachi, the largest city of Pakistan, has reported maximum cases of coronavirus during the second spike of the disease, which is being termed more lethal than the previous phase.