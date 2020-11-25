AVN 64.85 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.97%)
BOP 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
CHCC 124.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.23%)
DCL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
DGKC 100.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.8%)
EFERT 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
EPCL 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 20.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.1%)
HASCOL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.34%)
HBL 128.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
HUBC 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.13%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-8.45%)
JSCL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.06%)
KAPCO 27.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
KEL 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
LOTCHEM 12.47 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (6.13%)
MLCF 36.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
OGDC 97.54 Increased By ▲ 3.74 (3.99%)
PAEL 30.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.65%)
PIBTL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
PIOC 83.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
POWER 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
PPL 87.93 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (4.11%)
PSO 190.28 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (1.46%)
SNGP 42.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.6%)
STPL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
TRG 52.90 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (3.06%)
UNITY 23.62 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.2%)
WTL 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
BR100 4,194 Increased By ▲ 62.85 (1.52%)
BR30 21,088 Increased By ▲ 399.67 (1.93%)
KSE100 40,378 Increased By ▲ 514.17 (1.29%)
KSE30 17,016 Increased By ▲ 264.73 (1.58%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 25, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Markets

European shares hover near 9-month highs on easing virus curbs, vaccine cheer

  • The pan-European STOXX 600 index inched lower by 0.1pc at 0925 GMT as gains in the utility and telecom sector were outweighed by losses in automobile stocks.
Reuters 25 Nov 2020

European shares eased slightly, while staying near nine-month highs on Wednesday as a relaxation of coronavirus restrictions in the region and growing hopes that a vaccine would soon be ready kept sentiment afloat.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index inched lower by 0.1pc at 0925 GMT as gains in the utility and telecom sector were outweighed by losses in automobile stocks.

Promising results from three major pharmaceutical companies on their COVID-19 vaccine trials and improving prospects for a smooth White House transition have sent U.S. stocks surging to record highs and put European equities on track for their best month ever.

A Reuters poll expects the STOXX 600 to climb to 430 points by the end of 2021, just a whisker below February's record highs, as economic activity returns to normal following the coronavirus-induced downturn.

"The overall feeling is that things are heading in the right direction," said David Madden, analyst at CMC Markets.

"A mixture of vaccine optimism and the fact that the decline in economic output, because of most recent lockdowns, hasn't been as bad as initially thought is going to continue to push the index higher."

Germany and the United Kingdom unveiled plans to allow gatherings with limitations for Christmas, while France will start easing its lockdown this weekend after a sharp drop in new infections and hospitalizations.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday a vaccine could start being administered as soon as the end of the year if approved by regulators.

German stocks dropped 0.1pc by 0920 GMT and Italian shares slipped 0.2pc, while France's CAC 40 traded flat.

UK's domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250, however, underperformed after the EU's chief executive said the European Commission cannot guarantee there will be a trade pact with Britain after its departure from the EU, and the coming days will be crucial.

Investors will turn to a spending review due to be delivered by British finance minister Rishi Sunak later in the day, where he will likely announce extra investment to ease a backlog in the health system, counter a surge in unemployment and build new infrastructure.

Virgin Money UK dropped 5.5pc after the lender reported a slump in annual profit as it took an impairment charge against an expected surge in bad loans.

United Utilities, one of the largest listed water companies in UK, jumped 4.3pc as it proposed a higher interim dividend.

European shares

European shares hover near 9-month highs on easing virus curbs, vaccine cheer

PM Imran meets CM Buzdar during Lahore visit

FM Qureshi to attend 47th session of OIC in Niger

Punjab reports 648 new coronavirus cases

Pakistan sees 'light at the end of the tunnel’ as domestic activity indicators pickup: Baqir

PM vows to provide full support to textile industry amid historic demand

Pakistan gives UN a dossier on India after India submits one on Pakistan

Uttar Pradesh criminalises 'forced' religious conversions by marriage

Saudi cabinet says Houthi attacks target backbone of global economy, security of its supplies: SPA

Government claims fall in prices of sugar, wheat flour

PM to inaugurate WEF's CSD on Pakistan today

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters