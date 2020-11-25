Business
Russian central bank governor: we still have room for rate cut
25 Nov 2020
MOSCOW: The Russian central bank still has room for a cut to interest rates, Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Wednesday, less than a month before the rate-setting meeting on Dec. 18.
A Reuters poll of analysts conducted in late October predicted the central bank would keep its key rate at 4.25pc next month, while the International Monetary Fund urged Russia to consider cutting rates further.
