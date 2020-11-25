World
Erdogan says government will implement reform with nationalist allies
25 Nov 2020
ANKARA: Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that his AK Party government will carry out reforms of the justice system together with its nationalist allies.
"We are accelerating implementing judicial reforms," Erdogan said in a speech to AK Party members in parliament. "We will bring other reforms in packages to the parliament... (and) finalise the human rights action plan."
He also praised the AKP's parliamentary alliance with the nationalist MHP, a day after MHP leader Devlet Bahceli dismissed media speculation about rifts with the AKP over the recent government talk of reforms.
