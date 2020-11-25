AVN 64.85 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.97%)
BOP 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
CHCC 124.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.23%)
DCL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
DGKC 100.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.8%)
EFERT 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
EPCL 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 20.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.1%)
HASCOL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.34%)
HBL 128.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
HUBC 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.13%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-8.45%)
JSCL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.06%)
KAPCO 27.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
KEL 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
LOTCHEM 12.47 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (6.13%)
MLCF 36.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
OGDC 97.54 Increased By ▲ 3.74 (3.99%)
PAEL 30.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.65%)
PIBTL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
PIOC 83.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
POWER 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
PPL 87.93 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (4.11%)
PSO 190.28 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (1.46%)
SNGP 42.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.6%)
STPL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
TRG 52.90 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (3.06%)
UNITY 23.62 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.2%)
WTL 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
BR100 4,194 Increased By ▲ 62.85 (1.52%)
BR30 21,088 Increased By ▲ 399.67 (1.93%)
KSE100 40,378 Increased By ▲ 514.17 (1.29%)
KSE30 17,016 Increased By ▲ 264.73 (1.58%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 25, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Markets

Indian shares slide as investors lock in gains after record high

  • Eleven of the 12 sectoral indexes ended lower, with the pharmaceutical and real estate indexes falling more than 2pc each. IT stocks fell 1.62pc.
Reuters 25 Nov 2020

BENGALURU: Indian shares suffered their worst fall in more than a month on Wednesday, as investors booked profits on pandemic bets such as drugs and IT services after stock benchmarks hit record highs.

Eleven of the 12 sectoral indexes ended lower, with the pharmaceutical and real estate indexes falling more than 2pc each. IT stocks fell 1.62pc.

Only state-run banks ended higher.

The Nifty PSU banking index that tracks them advanced 1.8pc.

Punjab National Bank rose 3.1pc, while Bank of Baroda jumped 4.7pc.

While investors in recent weeks have shifted money away from early pandemic winners such as pharmaceuticals and IT into metals, automotive and private-sector banks, state-run lenders have been laggards.

The Nifty PSU banking index is the worst performing sectoral index this year, having fallen 40pc amid worries of more loan defaults facing banks already saddled with a mountain of bad debt.

The NSE Nifty 50 index had hit an all-time high in early trading after surpassing the 13,000 level for the first time ever on Tuesday, powered by a string of upbeat vaccine trial results and record inflows from foreign money managers.

The Nifty 50 ended 1.51pc lower at 12,858.40, while the S&P BSE Sensex settled 1.56pc lower at 43,828.10.

Private-sector banks HDFC and Kotak Mahindra were the top drags on the Nifty 50, followed by IT services firm Infosys.

Meanwhile, global shares reached record highs after the Dow Jones broke 30,000, with investors relieved at the prospect of a smooth handover of power after the U.S. presidential election and confident a COVID-19 vaccine would soon be ready.

Indian shares

Indian shares slide as investors lock in gains after record high

PM Imran meets CM Buzdar during Lahore visit

FM Qureshi to attend 47th session of OIC in Niger

Punjab reports 648 new coronavirus cases

Pakistan sees 'light at the end of the tunnel’ as domestic activity indicators pickup: Baqir

PM vows to provide full support to textile industry amid historic demand

Pakistan gives UN a dossier on India after India submits one on Pakistan

Uttar Pradesh criminalises 'forced' religious conversions by marriage

Saudi cabinet says Houthi attacks target backbone of global economy, security of its supplies: SPA

Government claims fall in prices of sugar, wheat flour

PM to inaugurate WEF's CSD on Pakistan today

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters