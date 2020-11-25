Business
Saudi central bank governor says measures to stem COVID-19 impact could be extended
- Speaking to state-owned Al Arabiya, Ahmed al-Kholifey also said there was no plan to introduce new liquidity measures.
25 Nov 2020
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia's central bank governor said on Wednesday payment deferral measures in place to stem the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy could be extended through the first quarter of next year.
Speaking to state-owned Al Arabiya, Ahmed al-Kholifey also said there was no plan to introduce new liquidity measures.
"I do not think there is a need, but rather the opposite, liquidity is abundant," he said, when asked if additional stimulus is needed.
