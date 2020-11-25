PM Imran meets CM Buzdar during Lahore visit

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar have held a one-on-one meeting in Lahore on Wednesday.

As per details, during the meeting, he briefed the premier regarding the performance of the provincial cabinet and on the progress of the multi-billion Ravi River Front Urban Development (RRFUD) project.

The chief minister also apprised the premier regarding the political and administrative matters of the province in the meeting.

During the PM’s visit, he will also be given briefings on the Walton Airport project, universal health insurance, mega projects and legislations in the Punjab Assembly.

Imran Khan is expected to inaugurate Firdous Market underpass that has been completed with the cost of Rs1.17bn. The project will benefit more than 100,000 people.