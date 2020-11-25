Punjab reports 648 new coronavirus cases

Punjab reported on Wednesday 648 new cases taking the provincial tally to 115,786.

So far, 2,638 healthcare workers have been infected by COVID-19 in Punjab. In the last 24 hours, the province conducted 15,298 tests, taking the total number to 1,893,236. The current testing capacity in the province stands at 17,320.

Out of these new cases, 312 were recorded in Lahore, taking the city's tally to 57,292. The province also reported 25 new deaths, taking the fatalities to 2,904. Meanwhile, 47 people have also recovered from the novel virus in the past 24 hours. Punjab has reported 98,081 recoveries from the disease.

On Wednesday, Punjab Education Minister issued a notification regarding the closure of all educational institutions, Academies, tuition centers and madrasas from November 26.